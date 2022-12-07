Good Morning, Illini Nation: Win against Texas has national media talking
Getting a game at Madison Square Garden in an event like the Jimmy V Classic meant Illinois was going to get an opportunity to play in front of a large national audience. That extended beyond the game airing on ESPN. Plenty of other national media were in attendance.
I sat between Adam Zagoria and Jon Rothstein with Holly Rowe a couple seats down. Matt Norlander and Jeff Borzello were in the row in front of me. John Fanta was behind me. If you follow college basketball closely, you know the names.
The crew from Field of 68 was there, too. Illinois knocking off No. 2 Texas was certainly discussed on their postgame podcast and only part of the national conversation the Illini generated in NYC.
Illinois had the best win of the night by taking down Texas in OT at the Jimmy V Classic!!
We give a reaction to the Illini's win NOW!!
AFTER DARK: https://t.co/T6hVePZwhA
Here's a transcript from an excerpt about the Illini ...
Jefff Goodman: It’s different. I think it's the most equipped to win in the tournament. I don’t know if it’s the best.
Rob Dauster: I’m not completely bought in, and I’m not willing to completely right off what Illinois was the last two seasons. They had Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. They had a year where Kofi Cockburn averaged 22 and 10. We’re not just going to pretend he was terrible because they ran into a Houston team that happened to be No. 2 in KenPom. I’m not gong to sit here and say that Illinois team was bad because they lost in (the second round).
Jeff Goodman: What they are is versatile now. What they are is switchable now. What they are is a bunch of different dudes who can make plays off the bounce now.
