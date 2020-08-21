Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (and college basketball as a whole):
The NBA draft lottery was held last night, with Minnesota Timberwolves getting the rights to choose ... well, somebody with the No. 1 pick. There's no clear choice this year. These 10 college basketball programs are just happy some of their top players won't be available.
The winners of the early entrant stay or go process:
Alabama
It wasn’t a perfect early entrant deadline for the Crimson Tide — Kira Lewis Jr. stayed in the draft — but the return of John Petty was a serious bonus for second-year coach Nate Oats. An Alabama roster with Petty, Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Herb Jones and freshman Josh Primo at guard is kind of wild.
Arizona State
It wasn’t a perfect offseason for Arizona State with big man Romello White opting to grad transfer to Ole Miss. Beyond that? About as perfect as could be for Sun Devils’ coach Bobby Hurley considering he got guards Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. back. Martin could be the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020-21, and Verge gives Arizona State a second legit scorer for another season.
Baylor
There was a chance Baylor could have been hit hard in the early entrant process. Instead, the Bears’ top two scorers and best players both decided to return to Waco, Texas. A Baylor team without Jared Butler or MaCio Teague wouldn’t be considered a contender for the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Not even a chance. But that’s where the Bears currently find themselves.
Colorado
Like it’s Pac-12 brethren at Arizona State, Colorado had a “you win some, you lose some” offseason with Tyler Bey staying the draft and McKinley Wright IV returning for a final season with the Buffaloes. Bey was a nightly double-double threat, but Wright the more valuable of the two given he averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists running the point.
Dayton
No, Obi Toppin won’t be back. The reigning national player of the year will be a lottery pick once the NBA draft actually happens. But all is not lost in Ohio. Jalen Crutcher will return, meaning those that are writing off the Flyers might be acting a bit prematurely. Crutcher and Ibi Watson make for a solid, veteran backcourt.
Illinois
The Illini could arguably be the biggest winner of the NBA draft early entrant decisions. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn don’t return for another season in Champaign? There is absolutely zero chance the Illini are getting the type of national attention they’ve received his month and certainly wouldn’t be considered a top 25 caliber team.
Iowa
Luka Garza’s decision for one more year with the Hawkeyes made plenty of people declare the Big Ten title goes through Iowa City, Iowa. Those in Champaign and Madison, Wis., might disagree. Iowa without Garza, though, is a completely different team. Any team would be if it lost a potential national player of the year candidate.
LSU
The good news came late for LSU, but it still came nonetheless. Emmitt Williams might be staying in the draft, but Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days were headed back to Baton Rouge. The addition of five-star freshman guard Cameron Thomas is simply icing on the cake.
Richmond
Some people have already passed the A-10 crown from Dayton to Richmond. That the Spiders return their top seven scorers, which is possible because senior guards Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod all pulled their names from the draft. Would they have been drafted? No. Is the NBA the only non-college basketball option? Also no. Big win for Richmond.
UCLA
Chris Mack needed some good news after five-star point guard Daishen Nix opted for the G League’s new program than spending a season at UCLA. The Bruins’ coach got it when first Jalen Hill and then Chis Smith opted out of the draft. They were UCLA’s best players last season and played key roles in the Bruins winning 11 of their last 14 games.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).