Good Morning, Illini Nation: Winners of NBA draft withdrawal process
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The deadline has passed. If you're still in the NBA draft as of this morning, you're in for good. At least when it comes to the possibility of returning to college basketball.
So which college programs fared the best with early entrants deciding maybe next year on the NBA? Illinois could very well find itself a winner should Kofi Cockburn also exit the transfer portal and return to Champaign. Or if Dawson Garcia makes C-U his transfer destination. And if it's both? The Illini might be the biggest winners this offseason overall.
But right now, Illinois isn't in that situation. These five programs are:
UCLA
Johnny Juzang was one of the last players to make his decision Wednesday night to return to college basketball. It's a big deal for the Bruins, who also got a return from Cody Riley. UCLA is running it back. The only players not returning are Chris Smith, who would have been a "super senior" and missed almost all of the 2020-21 Final Four season with an injury, and Jalen Hill, who opted to give up basketball in the middle of last season for personal reasons. But Juzang and the rest of the rotation for a team that got super hot in the NCAA tournament after a brutal finish to the regular season and early out in the Pac-12 tournament is back. The Bruins are a preseason top five team.
Michigan
The Wolverines had to wait on two decisions, and both went in their favor with De'Vante Jones withdrawing from the draft first — completing his transfer from Coastal Carolina to Michigan — and then Hunter Dickinson making the same choice. Both will start next season for Juwan Howard, with Jones adding another veteran presence to a fairly young team and Dickinson giving the Wolverines the big they need to compete in the Big Ten.
Kansas
Several bits of good news for the Jayhawks in the last week with Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin (an Arizona State transfer) all set to play in Lawrence, Kan., this coming season. Again, that's multiple starters for Bill Self's squad and three guys that will keep Kansas in Big 12 title contention.
Oregon
The Ducks did lose several seniors who could have come back for a "super" season, but you honestly couldn't count on that happening. That newcomers De'Vion Harmon and Quincy Guerrier withdrew from the draft helps fill that void. Both are transfers — Harmon from Oklahoma and Guerrier from Syracuse — and both should factor into the starting lineup for Dana Altman in 2021-22 with Harmon running the point and Guerrier likely at the 4.
St. John's
Julian Champagnie's return is a big deal for St. John's. It means the Johnnies' leading scorer (19.8 ppg in 2020-21) will be back to pair up again with Posh Alexander in what could be a revamped lineup. Big Ten transfers Montez Mathis (Rutgers) and Aaron Wheeler (Purdue) give new options on the wing, and freshman Rafael Pinzon is also an interesting piece. But Champagnie is the key given he should contend for Big East Player of the Year.
