Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Winning plays. To be honest, Illinois didn't make a ton of them — at least not consistently — for large portions of Friday's game against Ohio. But they were made when it mattered most.
Like back-to-back late three-pointers from Ayo Dosunmu and Da'Monte Williams. Then Dosunmu going coast to coast to get fouled and make two free throws.
Don't forget Dosunmu smartly using the foul Illinois had to give with 2.3 seconds to play to disrupt the play Ohio was trying to run. Then there was Trent Frazier, high pointing his interception of the Bobcats' ensuing inbounds pass.
. @IlliniFootball y’all need a DB https://t.co/kpbu5PJNXa— Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) November 27, 2020
Frazier got the job done at the free throw line, too, to finish the game. Made the first. Missed the second. Exactly how the Illinois coaches drew it up to wrap up the 77-75 victory.
"We told him to miss the last one after he made the first," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That way it had to be a heave, and they couldn’t take it out and throw it the full length of the court. You eliminate any type of foul situation in that case. They were going to have to make it from 92 feet to beat us, and I liked my chances."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).