Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Illinois basketball coaches don't have to be tethered to Ubben Basketball Complex or State Farm Center to do their job. At least not all of it. Workouts might have gone out the window with social distancing and the Illini staff forced to work from home, but digital communication has allowed them to keep connected with the players and keep recruiting future ones.
"Fortunately for us, we’ve got a mobile office," Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman said on a recent appearance on Saturday SportsTalk on WDWS 1400. "Our phone is kind of like our office, so we kind of work all over the world. Any place can be our office. We can take our laptop and our phone with us and set up shot and be able to work. We do a lot of group calls, a lot of FaceTime calls. The big one is the Zoom. That’s the hottest topic right now. We do a lot of Zoom calls with our staff and our players and everybody involved with our program."
That said, Coleman would prefer to be out and about a little more. The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, opened up some unexpected free time on his calendar and created opportunities to explore new activities.
"I’ve got cabin fever," Coleman said. "I’m not used to this. It’s going to be hard for me. I’m getting a little anxious. I’m a city guy. I’m all about the bricks and the loud noises. I’ve become domesticated. I’ve planted eight bushes. I put together patio furniture. I bough remote control cars and remote control boats to put on the retention ponds and the lakes behind my house and around the area.
"I’m doing stuff I never, ever, ever would have thought I’d do just to be creative and to keep myself busy. I’m sure i’m driving my family crazy — my wife and my daughter — but we’re getting along. Tik Tok stuff. Dance contests with me and my daughter. Anything to stay busy, but it’s precious time and priceless time you can’t get back. I’m loving it."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).