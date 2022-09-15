College/Prep Sports Reporter

Orange Krush cheers at State Farm Center in Champaign on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

 Turns out there is considerable interest in this Illinois basketball team. A year ago, it took roughly 3 hours for student season tickets to sell out. Yesterday? Just 36 minutes. Maybe. There were some UI students that got to the ticket buying stage inside of 15 minutes and said tickets were no longer available. 

Here's some of the Twitter reaction to the 36-minute sellout of those 3,000 student tickets:

