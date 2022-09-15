Good Morning, Illini Nation: Yeah, there's interest in this team
Turns out there is considerable interest in this Illinois basketball team. A year ago, it took roughly 3 hours for student season tickets to sell out. Yesterday? Just 36 minutes. Maybe. There were some UI students that got to the ticket buying stage inside of 15 minutes and said tickets were no longer available.
Here's some of the Twitter reaction to the 36-minute sellout of those 3,000 student tickets:
Definitely not surprised. This is a HOOP state and at U of I we are passionate about our 🏀. Now let’s work everyday guys! #RealHooper https://t.co/wT6tC8he28— Coach Dee Brown (@deebrown11) September 14, 2022
The Illini Students…. 🫡 https://t.co/kkqk50wBFg pic.twitter.com/rtJ945jQGB— Chester Frazier (@CoachFrazierILL) September 14, 2022
Nature healing itself https://t.co/VGi8yDvtw8— Barge Formation Enjoyer (@WhityRemarks) September 14, 2022
Well, time to open up more seats for them. There are 5000 plus at Purdue games. Is there any word from @IlliniAD if they plan to make more available to students?— Zach Craven (@lottagameleftt) September 14, 2022
Illinois basketball season tickets 🔐 gonna be a fun year pic.twitter.com/1e6mI27qnC— Kamden Wollard (@kwoll5) September 14, 2022
As a student who sat in the waiting room and didn’t get a ticket, it was more like 10 minutes… finally got in at 5:12 and gone— Leo Dlatt (@leodlatt7) September 14, 2022
