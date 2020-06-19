Good Morning, Illini Nation: Yet another 2022 offer
Illinois' recruiting pace has slowed down as the week has progressed — at least when it comes to new offers. Thursday passed, in fact, without a new offer reported in the Class of 2022. The Illini did sneak one more in Wednesday, though, to add to the productive week on the (virtual) recruiting trail.
Three-star recruit Reggie Bass is the latest '22 prospect with an Illinois offer. The offer from the Illini makes three for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, who was previously offered by Texas Tech and Florida.
Bass, a Muncie, Ind., native, plays at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Hawks (28-3) won the National Association of Christian Athletes title in 2019-20 and finished the year ranked No. 11 in the final MaxPreps Xcellent25. Bass played a complementary role in that success, averaging 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Hamilton Heights was led by one-time Illinois target and Florida-bound wing Samson Ruzhentsev along with Domoniq Penn — the son of former Ohio State standout turned Memphis Grizzlies assistant Scoonie Penn. The Hawks also had another former Illini target in New Mexico commit Bayron Matos, and Dominican guard Yerald Mieses — another Illinois target — was also on the roster.
The offer to Bass is the 10th out in the Class of 2022 this week. Other new targets include First Love Christian Academy (Pa.) guard Mason Manning, Teays Valley Christian School center Jérôme Beya, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) duo Silas Sunday and Jaquan Sanders, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) guard Joseph Hunter, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., Fenwick guard Trey Pettigrew, St. Joseph center Kyle Thomas and North Little Rock (Ark.) center Kelel Ware.
