Here’s one expectation (of the many) for Brad Underwood’s third Illinois basketball team as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches that hasn’t changed for the better part of the last decade.
Get back to the NCAA tournament.
Former Illini coach John Groce did it once in 2013 — his first season — before the current string of six straight misses. Bruce Weber made the tournament six times in nine seasons. Bill Self led Illinois that far in all three of his seasons. Lon Kruger only missed once in four. Hall of Famer Lou Henson had 12 appearances in his final 16 seasons.
The buildup to Henson’s strong finish took some time. He inherited an eight-win team, and it took him six seasons to reach the NCAA tournament. Eddie Johnson was a central figure in that progression.
“I keep tabs,” said Johnson, a newly-inducted Illinois Hall of Famer. “I watch as many games as I can. I know the struggles have been there. When I came here, I was coming to a school that was struggling. We eventually got to the NCAA tournament my senior year. Everything goes in circles. Hopefully they’ll start to make their way back.”
Illinois’ string of postseason appearances was built on the talent the coaches brought to Champaign. Henson teamed up Johnson with Derek Harper and Mark Smith for the Sweet 16 appearance in the 1980-81 season. Then came Bruce Douglas and Efrem Winters and then the Flyin’ Illini and ... you get the picture.
Patience is important when a program struggles. So is recruiting.
“Brad will tell you,” Johnson said. “You don’t win unless you’ve got horses, and unfortunately there’s a lot of other schools out recruiting, too. It’s getting the horses in here to have the talent to win. That’s always the challenge. He’s working hard at doing that, and that’s the key.”
