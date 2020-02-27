Good Morning, Illini Nation:
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois got through its post-practice film review earlier than expected Wednesday morning. That meant just a handful of Illini were still around at Ubben Basketball Complex for the media availability ahead of today's game against Northwestern.
So Ayo Dosunmu, who was waiting his turn, and Alan Griffin decided to check out how Trent Frazier's interview session was going. The pair of Illinois guards wound up being more than just observers. They got in questions of their own.
Dosunmu intends on a career as a basketball analyst after he's done playing. While that day is well in the future, the Illini sophomore flashed some impressive question-asking chops.
"I've got a question for you, Trent," Dosunmu said. "The Illini have been so great on the road. Tell me what goes through you guys' minds when you go on the road and try to get a victory."
"I think the biggest thing is just focus," Frazier answered. "I think guys are all locked in for 40 minutes on the road. Getting a road win is really special, and it's so much better just to know that there's no one there that has your back and everyone's against you. Getting that road win feels so much better."
"One more," Griffin interjected. "How do you guys prepare for road games?"
"Just being locked in for 40 minutes and being engaged," Frazier replied. "There's no one there that's going to have your back. Everyone there is against you. Everyone's got to stay together and just be ready to play."
"Last question for Trent," Dosunmu finished.
I got that last question. You'll find out the answer this weekend in a longer feature on Da'Monte Williams and how the Illinois junior has turned into a defensive stopper.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).