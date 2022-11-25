CHAMPAIGN — No classes during Thanksgiving break this week meant Illinois could maximize its practice time. A needed turn of events after a weekend in Las Vegas playing elite level competition revealed real areas of growth.
The way Illinois played Friday night verified what coach Brad Underwood considered a good week of practice.
It was the best of both worlds for the Illini in with shutdown defense and an offense that got the ball zipping from player to player for easy shots. It led to a dominant first half and, eventually, a 92-59 win against Lindenwood in front of a solid post-holiday State Farm Center crowd of 12,552.
“We got better,” Underwood said. The Illinois coach referred to scheduling Lindenwood as a strategic move between the two games in Las Vegas against a pair of Associated Press Top 25 teams and next week's Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown with Syracuse.
“The important piece to that was we went two-a-days,” Underwood continued. “We had a couple days of two-a-day practices and were able to grind. Not to knock Lindenwood, but we didn’t spend any time on them scouting wise until (Friday) in shoot around.
“We spent a lot of time guarding the ball this week. I thought we did a very solid job of that — especially in the first half. We had a great week of practice offensively just moving and sharing the ball.”
That ball movement saw Illinois shoot 63.6 percent from the field in the first half and 58.1 percent for the game. Skyy Clark scored a team-high (and career best) 19 points in in Friday’s blowout win. RJ Melendez chipped in 17, Terrence Shannon Jr. put up 16 and Jayden Epps made it four in double figures with 12 points.
“I think this week was probably our best week practice wise,” Clark said. “The whole week all the coaches talked about point-five basketball. That’s having the ball in your hands for 0.5 seconds and just getting it moving. I feel like this week we progressed a lot on that, and it showed (Friday).”
That offensive emphasis generated the type of scoring balance that probably defines Illinois at its best. And it’s a balance that’s come as the Illini have continued to figure out their roles. Because role identification was a point of emphasis for Underwood heading into the season, and it’s been a work in progress through the first three weeks of the season.
“We’re gaining on it, I think, on both ends of the court,” Underwood said. “We’re still trying to figure out the second unit a little bit. I know defensively how good I feel. … As things get grinding and get a little harder here how are we getting points. I feel pretty good about the roles we’re just kind of naturally falling into right now.”