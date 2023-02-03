CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode will be in uniform and available to play Saturday at Iowa, according to Illinois coach Brad Underwood. The Illini sophomore guard has missed the first 22 games of the season after suffering a broken foot in the team's "secret" scrimmage against Kansas in October.
Goode practiced Thursday and was set to practice Friday ahead of Illinois' trip to Iowa City, Iowa.
"As expected, he looked good," Underwood said of Goode's return. "Then again, he's missed three months, and he was having to take himself out of practice because we went up and down quite a bit (Thursday). He was trying to find oxygen."
Goode's return will add another shooter to the mix for Illinois. A needed addition given the team's struggles from three-point range both in the Big Ten and the season at large. How much he'll play Saturday at Iowa is still to be determined, but Underwood said it would only be for shorter stints.