CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode didn’t get the news he wanted when he had a follow-up doctor’s appointment the week before Illinois and Indiana played in Champaign on Jan. 19.
Return to play was a process. One Goode wouldn’t be far enough along in to play against the Hoosiers.
“I was crushed,” Goode said Friday. “I wanted to play. That was my goal. But once he said that, I did the same thing that I did when I first got hurt. Take that information, do the most I absolutely could to get back on the court and try my best at it.”
Getting back on the court this season was Goode’s goal from the moment the Illini guard found out he broke a bone in his left foot during Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage against Kansas in late October.
He was ultimately cleared as a full practice participant on Feb. 2.
While he didn’t play two days later at Iowa, Goode made his debut Feb. 11 against Rutgers with a short stint against the Scarlet Knights and played a bit more Tuesday night at Penn State.
That has Goode primed for Saturday’s 11 a.m. rematch against Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. This one, Fort Wayne, Ind., native won’t miss.
“My mindset the whole time was to get back and play,” Goode said. “I was excited to have an opportunity this year — a big opportunity on the team and a big role on the team. Obviously, I got hurt, and it had to be a harder process to come back. I really just wanted to come back and play. I think this team can do some great things in the postseason and continue to win games in the regular season.”
Foot injuries and basketball players can be trouble. A typical game, depending on playing time, can see players run anywhere between 2-6 miles. Their feet and legs take a pounding. Injecting an injury into that — particularly a broken bone — can be a real complication.
“There becomes a lot of challenges with it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Everything goes through your feet. It can disrupt jump shots. It can disrupt coordination. You could run different because of them, which then affects yours hips and your knees. Foot injuries are not to be taken lightly. They’re, unfortunately, very common.”
The nature of Goode’s fractured left foot played a role in the length of his rehab, recovery and return to play process. There was some thought not long after the 6-foot-7, 210-pound sophomore had surgery to repair the issue that a January return might be in the cards.
Goode did get back on the basketball court in January, but playing in actual games was still a month away.
“I was very ambitious,” Goode said about hoping for a January return. “We were all very ambitious around here to get me back. January was a target date. The more and more I learned about the injury and the recovery process, I wasn’t able to do that.”
But Goode was playing basketball in January. Just with no contact and working out with assistant coach Tim Anderson on individual workouts.
Goode’s time spent in the newly renovated and expanded Ubben Basketball Complex likely sped up his rehab and recovery. The additions to Illinois’ practice and training facility, like an underwater treadmill and an assortment of new technology in the recovery suite, were a difference-maker.
“Shoot, four weeks after I had my surgery I was on the underwater treadmill,” Goode said. “Having that equipment has helped me get back a lot faster than I would have without it. It’s definitely a blessing to have this facility to be able to recover like that. … We just got our sauna, and I used that the other day. All of that’s helped me get back to able to play.”
Underwood called all of the advancements at Ubben a “huge” piece to Goode’s return.
“I mean, huge, from a conditioning standpoint,” Underwood said. “Not that we didn’t have it over at football (the team’s temporary home during part of the renovation), but it was the inconvenience of scheduling times. Now, you’ve got the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. You’ve got all those things that help healing. This probably expedited his process, this building, as much as it possibly could because of the gadgets and the availability to have it 24 hours a day.”
Goode had to clear mental hurdles, along with the physical ones. Some outside expectations were that he would enter the starting lineup in his second season, and despite being a sophomore, he’s still one of the longest tenured players on the roster. The Illini would need him to lead, too.
“When you grow up and watch Big Ten basketball and then get an opportunity to start on a Big Ten basketball team and have that taken from you is pretty tough,” Goode said. “But I talked to my parents every day and used my faith to get through it, and here I am now. … My dad told me to set a goal and what you want to do with yourself after the process and try to achieve that. You have to work every single day like you’re playing and practicing, so when the doctor says the time’s ready you’re good to go.
“That’s something I really tried to do. I was in here (at Ubben) every day doing extra stuff before I actually came back so I could have a seamless transition. Watching film. Running extra with (athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) and (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher). Shooting extra. I don’t think I’d be where I am right now in terms of conditioning and ready to go if I didn’t put in all that extra work.”