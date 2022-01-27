CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode was, per usual, one of the first Illinois players on the court ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Michigan State.
Goode and fellow Illini freshmen Brandin Podziemski and RJ Melendez, along with sophomore walk-on Connor Serven, spend that time, starting approximately two hours before tipoff, going through a workout with assistant coach Tim Anderson.
The general idea is they are unlikely to get much playing time once the game starts. The pregame workout includes plenty of shooting and ball handling work. Goode and Podziemski paired off Tuesday and basically alternated splashing three-pointer after three-pointer.
How frequently Goode is involved in those pregame workouts might have to be evaluated following his performance in No. 24 Illinois’ 56-55 upset victory against No. 10 Michigan State. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard played a season-high 28 minutes and made a season-high three three-pointers en route to a season-high nine points.
Add in his four rebounds, which was one shy of his season best, and the physicality to handle the Spartans’ Malik Hall and Joey Hauser on the defensive end, and Illinois coach Brad Underwood couldn’t keep Goode off the court.
“You guys probably would have been in here questioning the hell out of me if I didn’t play him,” Underwood said after the game. “It was that obvious. He was terrific. You worry a little about his minutes because of fatigue or the physicality, but Luke is physical. The football side of that helps. He was spectacular, and he’s earned that right.”
What Goode did Tuesday night in helping secure the win against Michigan State wasn’t new to his teammates. They’d seen it in practice. That level of performance coming through in a game situation, though, was new for the former high school quarterback from Fort Wayne, Ind.
The rebounding and hustle plays had been there. That’s what got Goode on the court in the first place and more frequently than his fellow freshmen. But he’d made just one shot — a three-pointer in the Illini’s 96-88 double-overtime loss to Purdue on Jan. 17 — during Illinois’ previous seven games.
“He comes to practice every day competing at a high level,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “When we’re going through scout, he gives us an incredible look. There’s sometimes where I have to tell him to calm down. He goes for 40 on scout team and he’s literally torching us.
“He plays with such high confidence. Every time he gets that ball, he’s always ready to shoot. I think confidence is a huge thing — especially for a freshman coming in playing a high level game. He was ready (Tuesday), and I’m happy for him.”
Goode put in the work to be ready when called upon to play 28 minutes against Michigan State. It’s worth noting, of course, that was three more minutes than he’d played in the previous five games combined. Goode’s preparation didn’t change, but he realized with both Kofi Cockburn (concussion protocol) and Andre Curbelo (health and safety protocols) out, minutes would be available Tuesday night.
“I knew that I could potentially get a bigger role and have an opportunity, but I approach every game the same,” Goode said. “You go through the game reps and you go through the warmup just getting ready for your opportunity. Coach has a lot of faith in me. My teammates have a lot of faith in me. When the ball came to me, I was ready to go (Tuesday). I was able to knock a quick one down, and then after that, it just felt like I was in the rhythm of the game.”
Goode’s nine points ultimately proved fairly valuable in a one-point victory against Michigan State. So did the rebound he grabbed when Illinois made a crucial defensive stop with nine seconds to play holding on to a tenuous and consistently shrinking lead.
It had to sting just a bit for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans recruited Goode fairly vigorously out of Homestead High School before he ultimately picked Underwood and Illinois.
“Luke’s a hell of a kid,” Izzo said. “He comes from a great family. He’s done a great job with his body. They’ve done a great job here with his body. It’s not like he’s been shooting the lights out. I give him credit. I thought he did a nice job. I thought he played as physical as he could. I give him credit on the perimeter. He hit those shots and played hard. Big Luke Goode fan.”
Goode was appreciative when told how highly Izzo thought of his performance. But he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he sat at the podium during the postgame press conference when both Frazier and teammate Alfonso Plummer lauded his work ethic throughout the season and his performance Tuesday against the Spartans.
“It means a lot when you’ve got one of Illinois’ best players that’s ever come through the program speak about you like that,” Goode said. “Then Alfonso Plummer, one of the best shooters in the country, praising how you shoot the ball. How could you not smile about that? Credit to all my teammates. They all give me confidence. I was coming off the court, and I think every single person came and gave me a high five. That’s another thing the culture’s about.”
Goode didn’t get a chance to hear what Underwood had to say. What he missed was the Illinois coach setting the bar rather high for what he thinks Goode’s Illini career could become.
Underwood said he would be “shocked” if Goode didn’t become a 1,500-point scorer at Illinois. Only 13 Illini have ever reached that mark, and Goode is at 44 career points and counting.
“He’s got those abilities,” Underwood said. “He’s a really good player who’s got really good players in front of him. He’s been able to learn because he hasn’t been forced to have to go out there and fail and perform. He’s been able to learn and see. He’s taken that under his hat and just continued to work.”