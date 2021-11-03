CHAMPAIGN — The depth of the Illinois men’s basketball roster this season creates a formidable challenge for the three Illini freshmen to get on the floor.
Who would they replace? It’s not outlandish to think, in a single game, that one of Luke Goode, RJ Melendez or Brandin Podziemski could match (or exceed) the production of Illini veterans like Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison.
But Williams and Grandison’s playing time isn’t solely tied to how much they score.
It’s the other ways the sixth-year guard and fifth-year wing, respectively, affect the game that has kept them on the court for Illinois coach Brad Underwood. They’re the glue guys. Eating into their role requires doing the same — if not more.
That’s where Goode might have a leg up on his fellow freshmen. Underwood has lauded the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard’s competitive spirit in practice.
Goode hasn’t shied away from going at his older teammates.
He’s challenging them to challenge himself, and his teammates see it, too, with six days until No. 11 Illinois opens its season against Jackson State at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at State Farm Center.
“He’s a young gun,” Grandison said. “I think as a freshman you come in and want to prove a little bit of something. I think he brings a lot of energy. Good kid, and he’s going to be a really good player. Really sound and mature. Maturer than his age.”
That showed in Illinois’ final exhibition game last Friday night against Indiana University (Pa.). The 19-year-old Goode played 15 minutes in the 94-79 victory against the Crimson Hawks — more than either Melendez or Podziemski. While the Fort Wayne, Ind., native finished with four points and four rebounds, he made his presence felt on the court as a leader.
Goode called his team to him in a huddle in the second half of a closer-than-expected game against IUP. The freshman was the vocal one.
“He’s a quarterback,” Underwood said. Goode comes from a football family, and he was an all-state quarterback as a junior at Fort Wayne Homestead — setting the school passing record with 2,778 yards — before focusing solely on basketball as a senior.
“He has some of the most incredible, natural, instinctive leadership qualities,” Underwood continued. “He has got a tremendous maturity about him for a young guy. He’s not afraid to do that. I told you the other day he’s a big trash talker — he is — but he also is next play, next play, let’s go. He’s got a very mature presence about him.”
Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said Goode taking on some leadership responsibilities isn’t new. It just didn’t come to the freshman guard against IUP, but it might have been in response to a challenge Cockburn gave all of the freshmen.
“The other day, we had a team meeting, and I basically demanded (the freshmen) to be young leaders,” Cockburn said. “If you see something, just say it. We’re a team. ... We have respect for the younger guys. That gives them confidence to step up and do things that they wouldn’t normally do.
“It’s a confidence booster for them. I asked them to do it, and he’s been doing it a lot lately. I expect that to come from RJ and all the freshmen and all the newcomers. A leader doesn’t come from age and experience. It comes from having confidence to say what you see and picking somebody up.”