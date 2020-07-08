CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode played the last game of his junior year on March 7. His Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead team fell in a Class 4A sectional championship showdown with New Haven. An earlier end than desired, but at least closure to a high school basketball season that was ultimately halted around the country by the COVID-19 with teams still in action.
Goode didn’t play again until late June. He got back on the court with his Indy Heat summer team on Father’s Day weekend in the Gym Rats Summer Tune-up in Fort Wayne and played the final weekend of June, too.
“It feels great,” Goode said about his return to the court. “Going out there and playing with some great players is a lot of fun and definitely something I enjoyed.”
That three-month hiatus from competitive basketball didn’t mean Goode went entirely without hoops. But playing in an actual game was quite a bit different than working out at home and getting shots up solo.
“It was strange, honestly,” Goode said about his first game back on the court. “Being in a gym by yourself for the whole quarantine, it was weird to go out there and play a real game. You go out there and run up and down the court and you’re winded after the second time up and down. An actual game setting with referees and another team in a different jersey was definitely a little strange after we came out of quarantine.”
Goode didn’t really miss a beat, though, in his first games back. The 6-foot-5 guard and Class of 2021 Illinois commit showed off his versatile skill set in a pair of games against Northwest Ohio Basketball Club and Grand Rapids Storm. Goode knocked down three-pointers, got out in transition for breakaway dunks and displayed his passing skills working a two-man game with teammate and Purdue commit Caleb Furst.
Goode admitted his first game was his better effort. He knocked down a trio of three-pointers and finished with 17 points. His second game wasn’t quite as sharp.
“The second game I was pretty tired and didn’t play as well,” Goode said. “What I took away from it is I need to get better stamina and have better conditioning. The first game was fine. I wasn’t too bad, but the second game back-to-back I was kind of winded.”
Goode will be back in action this weekend again in Fort Wayne. Brawl for the Ball, an annual event typically held in Grand Rapids, Mich., has also been moved to Fort Wayne next weekend, and Indy Haet is scheduled to participate.
The rest of Goode’s summer basketball schedule? To be determined.
“Our schedule coming up is still up in the air and still very fluid because we don’t know what cities and what states will allow us to play,” he said.