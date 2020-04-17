CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode’s recruitment was fairly typical up until this spring.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard was a top priority for Illinois men’s basketball in the Class of 2021, and the Illini got the four-star wing on campus for multiple unofficial visits.
Goode hit Champaign-Urbana last summer for the first of his visits and then watched Illinois twice this season at State Farm Center in wins against Purdue and Indiana. The next obvious step would have been an official visit at some point this spring or summer.
Then the entirety of the college basketball world — recruiting included — came to a screeching halt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Goode still got in one more visit with Illinois coach Brad Underwood and the rest of his coaching staff. A virtual one, at least. Different, yes, but effective. The entire Illini staff laid out their plan for Goode on Zoom.
With the uncertainty concerning an AAU season this spring and summer or the ability to make more on-campus visits, Goode weighed his options with his family and decided to commit to Illinois on Friday afternoon. The consensus four-star, top 100 recruit is the first commit for the Illini in the 2021 class.
“It was an interesting process,” Goode said of his virtual visit. “I had to join on and set everything up. After, it was kind of like an in-home visit without being there in person. I got information I needed. I got to talk to the coaches and got a good plan.
“They kind of set out a plan for me — what I needed to get better at, what I’m already good at. It was their plan for me if I did commit to Illinois. They just made it really clear to me I was a priority for them.”
That Goode was a priority for Illinois became clear when assistant coach Stephen Gentry was hired away from Gonzaga. A trek to Fort Wayne, Ind., to see Goode was one of the first trips Gentry made.
“The very first thing he did was come to a football practice of mine and watch me play,” Goode said. “That really stood out to me. He also brought his family to a Homestead basketball game. Building a relationship with him and talking with him almost every day really stood out to me in the whole recruiting process. He was kind of the guy that was there from day one and really recruited me hard.”
That Illinois made Goode a priority in the 2021 class was a strong selling point in the recruiting process. It put the Illini on top in the recruitment of Goode, who is ranked No. 98 nationally by Rivals and No. 100 by 247Sports.
“In the whole recruiting thing, the schools that gave me the most attention, I reciprocated it,” Goode said. “Illinois obviously made me a priority and showed they believed in me as a player and as a person. Because they believed in me, I believed in them as a coaching staff and a school.”
Goode chose Illinois over other offers from Butler, Iowa, IUPUI, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Stanford and Xavier.
“Recruiting is obviously much different, but at the end of the day I think he felt comfortable,” Indy Heat director Jared Balf said. Goode played with the top AAU program in Indiana last season. “I think he felt great about Gentry, who spent a ton of time with him. I think that Underwood spent a ton of time with him. That meant a lot to him and his family.
“To them, they just woke up and Luke felt like that was the best decision for him. As his dad said, he’s not going to transfer. That’s not going to be something they’re looking for. They were looking for that right fit for four years, and I think they feel really good about (Illinois) being the right fit.”