CHAMPAIGN — The first conversation between Luke Goode and RJ Melendez came via Fortnite not long after Melendez committed to Illinois.
Their friendship only grew when they arrived on campus last summer to begin preparations for their first college basketbal season. To the point Goode, the 6-foot-7 guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., and Melendez, the 6-7 guard from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, basically became inseparable.
That extends to all the extra time they spend in the gym. If Goode’s headed to work out, he takes Melendez with him. If Melendez wants to get up some shots, he’s texting Goode.
“That friendship, I give him confidence and he gives me confidence,” Goode said.
“Luke is like my brother,” Melendez added. “I’m always with him. We have a great bond together. Sometimes I go back home with him. His family is like my family.”
That connection could prove vital for Illinois moving forward. What is almost a near total roster reset for the 2022-23 season is likely to feature a lot of the soon-to-be sophomores after they bounced in and out of the rotation as true freshmen.
Consider them ready. Taking a backseat in the 2021-22 season was their reality, but it wasn’t their goal when they signed with Brad Underwood’s program.
“I’m a super competitive person, so it was kind of tough for me this year to know I could help out,” Goode said. “It is what it is. It’s what coach felt was right, and I believe in him. The bigger picture is I’ve got to keep grinding and keep getting better and get in the gym every single day. I can’t feel content with where I’m at no matter what.”
Melendez and Goode gave a preview of what they can do together during the NCAA tournament.
Neither played in the first round against Chattanooga. Both were the reason Illinois’ second-round loss to Houston was by only 15 points.
Melendez finished with nine points, three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench against Houston in the season-ending 68-53 defeat. Goode had six points, five rebounds and blocked a shot in 19 minutes. When the starters and rotation regulars were mostly ineffective, it was the freshmen duo that gave Illinois a spark.
The idea is for more of the same next season. Particularly from Melendez. There’s a sense, perhaps a feeling of hope, too, that the long, athletic wing could have a breakout sophomore season.
“He’s all over these sites and stuff about being the next big thing,” Goode said. “He really has the potential for that.”
Melendez put in a focused effort the last four weeks during Illinois’ spring workouts with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. He’s up nearly 20 pounds from where he was at when he arrived on campus last summer and hasn’t sacrificed his athleticism. Individual time on the court with the Illini assistant coaches was spent working on his ball handling.
Melendez saw what Johnny Davis did at Wisconsin and how Keegan Murray succeeded at Iowa last winter. Sophomores that turned into legitimate pro prospects after solid, but not particularly noteworthy debut seasons.
“It inspires me to take that leap and be ready to make that big jump next year,” Melendez said.
The Illinois coaching staff geared Melendez’s spring instruction toward enhancing his natural ability. To further take advantage of his inherent athleticism.
“One of the big adjustments freshmen make, perimeter players, is usually they get stronger so they can make a move to get to a spot,” Underwood said. “This is where Ayo (Dosunmu) grew. He became a good enough ball handler he could make a second move and get to another spot. Then you become unguardable. Those are the things we’re working with RJ to try to do. Not just make the first move, but make the second one.”
Illinois could wind up leaning on Goode more for leadership.
Being a freshman on a seriously veteran team didn’t lend itself to much opportunity on that front in the 2021-22 season. Neither did what turned out to be limited opportunities on the court.
A young team with plenty of playing time available in the 2022-23 season is the opening Goode needs to become a crucial voice in the Illinois locker room.
“In high school I loved to be the voice in the locker room, a leader,” Goode said. “Just being able to have that role and step into that role, I’m really excited for that.”
Underwood said he sees the work Goode put in during Illinois’ spring workouts — his own ball handling growth plus serious effort in the weight room — as only enhancing his confidence to lead.
“He’s got an innate ability to draw people to him,” Underwood said. “He’s likable, yet he’s not afraid to talk a little trash and get into somebody. He knows right from wrong. I’m really excited. I think he’s a guy that will be an incredible asset in our locker room.”