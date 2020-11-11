CHAMPAIGN — The first building block of Illinois' 2021 recruiting class is officially set. Four-star guard Luke Goode signed his National Letter of Intent with the Illini on Wednesday morning as the early signing period opened.
"Luke Goode has been a top priority for us in this 2021 class for quite some time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in an official release. "Coach Stephen Gentry did an unbelievable job building relationships with Luke and his family during the recruitment process, and we're excited to officially welcome him to our program. With Luke we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions, and tremendous leadership qualities."
Goode, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his junior season at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead and was named to the Supreme 15 Underclass All-State Team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. He was also an all-state quarterback for the Spartans, but did not play football this fall to concentrate solely on basketball.
"Luke is the ideal fit for our needs in this class as a wing with size who can really shoot it," Goode said. "He has extremely high basketball IQ and is a versatile player who can also handle it and pass. He is an outstanding student and will excel here in the Gies School of Business. Luke not only fills a need on our team, he also fits our culture. He is always in the gym and the weight room, and has a bright future because of his work ethic."