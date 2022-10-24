CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn't emerge from Saturday's "secret" scrimmage unscathed. Luke Goode will undergo surgery Friday for a bone fracture in his left foot he suffered during the scrimmage against reigning NCAA champions Kansas.
The Illini confirmed the news after an initial report by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
"God has a plan for everything!!" Goode tweeted Monday. "Can’t wait to watch my guys ball out the first half of the season. I’ll be back as soon as possible!!"
When Goode will be available this season, though, is unclear. Illinois, which was ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, opens its season Nov. 7 against Eastern Illinois.
Goode is one of just four returning scholarship players this season for the Illini along with RJ Melendez, Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound guard played a reserve role as a true freshman in 2021-22 and averaged two points and 1.8 rebounds in 28 games. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) native did shoot 37 percent from three point range — making 16 of 43 attempts — in his limited playing time.