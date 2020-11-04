CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode’s early commitment to play basketball at Illinois was made with a purpose.
That April 17 decision came as the COVID-19 pandemic was only beginning to truly take hold of the country, but the Fort Wayne, Ind., native had the foresight to know nothing about his recruitment would be the same the longer it lasted.
One day shy of seven months following that commitment, Goode will sign with the Illini. The early period opens Nov. 11, and Goode already has the plans set for a Nov. 16 ceremony at Homestead High School.
“I’m so happy with Illinois — still am — and just super excited to get there,” Goode said. “Being able to sign my name on a piece of paper like that and officially become part of the team is something I’ve been looking forward to and dreaming about since I was a kid. That truly means I’ve made it, and I’ve just got to keep going from there.”
Whether Illinois signs any other players in the Class of 2021 along with Goode remains to be seen. The early period runs Nov. 11-18. As things currently stand, Goode is Illinois’ lone commit in the class.
Not for lack of effort. The Illini have offered nearly four dozen total recruits in the Class of 2021. That includes high-profile prospects like Max Christie (Michigan State), AJ Griffin (Duke) and Kendall Brown (Baylor), and a slew of wings they envisioned pairing with their four-star shooting guard out of Fort Wayne.
Recruiting miss after recruiting miss the last two-plus months, though, has been the narrative. Illinois was in deep for guys like Brandon Weston, David Jones, Jordan Nesbitt and Bryce Hopkins. They ultimately chose Seton Hall, DePaul, Memphis and Kentucky, respectively, since the end of August.
Goode has tried to become a bonus recruiter for the Illinois coaching staff. Priority Illini targets can expect to hear from both Brad Underwood and Co. and the team’s lone commit.
“I’ve been very diligent in trying to do my recruiting,” Goode said. “One of the biggest things I’ve taken away from it and kind of stepped back and realized is it’s everybody’s process. As much as I do want to influence them and get them to come to Illinois, I also realize it’s their process.
“A lot of guys we’re trying to recruit, I’ll text every now and then. Bryce Hopkins and Jordan Nesbitt, those type of guys, I was really recruiting them hard. Unfortunately we didn’t get them, but it was the best decision for them.”
Illinois’ top remaining targets include the longer-term recruitment of four-star center Mac Etienne and newer additions to the Illini board like four-star guard TyTy Washington. Illinois has also taken an international turn with more recent offers to bigger wings in RJ Melendez (Puerto Rico) and Mustapha Amzil (Finland), who play their high school basketball in Florida and Pennsylvania, respectively.
Multiple reports have Etienne not making a decision among his dozen-plus high major offers until the spring. Washington is reportedly set to announce his commitment soon.
“I know they’re really trying to get big Mac Etienne,” Goode said. “Any guy that wants to come play and be my teammate, I’ll try to recruit. I’ve definitely been trying to recruit a bunch of guys, but at the same time I don’t want to be that one annoying kid.”
Goode has kept in close contact with the Illinois coaching staff since his April commitment. His decision not to play football this season led to a clear directive from the Illini coaches. It was a “get your body right” conversation, which Goode has taken to heart, bulking up to nearly 200 pounds on his 6-foot-7 in shoes frame.
“Everybody who watches basketball and knows basketball knows that the Big Ten is full of big guards and guys that are super athletic, super quick and strong,” Goode said. “You go watch a Big Ten game, and every single guy on the court is capable of playing most positions. Just being able to get my body ready and then also consistency as a shooter to be able to come in freshman year and contribute and be able to be that guy that comes in and knocks down a couple shots is something they preach to me every day.”