CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode still intends to hold a signing ceremony next Monday to celebrate taking next step in his basketball career.
The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead standout will make that next step official, though, in the first opportunity to do so. Goode confirmed to The News-Gazette on Tuesday evening he would sign with Illinois on Wednesday morning when the early signing period opens.
“I’m so happy with Illinois — still am — and just super excited to get there,” Goode told The News-Gazette at the end of October. “Being able to sign my name on a piece of paper like that and officially become part of the team is something I’ve been looking forward to and dreaming about since I was a kid. That truly means I’ve made it, and I’ve just got to keep going from there.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is set to address the media Wednesday afternoon in a Zoom call. Illini softball coach Tyra Perry, soccer coach Janet Rayfield, volleyball coach Chris Tamas and baseball coach Dan Hartleb are also scheduled for the signing day Zoom.
Goode is currently Illinois' lone commit in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard committed to the Illini in April. A four-star prospect is ranked as high as No. 74 nationally by ESPN and checks in at No. 96 in the class in the 247Sports Composite.
Illinois won out in Goode's recruitment from a number of suitors. He had other offers from Butler, Iowa, IUPUI, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Stanford and Xavier. Interest built in the Indiana native after he was called up by the 17U Indy Heat in the 2019 Nike EYBL season and then averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his junior season at Homestead.