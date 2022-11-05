Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers this morning then remaining overcast and windy during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.