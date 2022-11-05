CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode was back on campus Monday after successful surgery Oct. 28 to repair the fracture in his left foot he suffered in Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage against Kansas last month.
The Illini sophomore guard appeared in good spirits, too, Thursday night at Huff Hall. Goode was on hand with teammates Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer to watch Illinois volleyball take on No. 3 Wisconsin in Big Ten action. When Goode will be able to join his teammates on the basketball court again, however, is still to be determined.
“He had unbelievable, positive surgery,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Friday. “There wasn’t anything that was anything more complicated or complex. It was pretty much straightforward. He’s in the recovery process. The doctors gave him a pretty stringent plan. ... There will be a reevaluation in six weeks.”
That timetable means Goode will likely miss the first 11 games of the 2022-23 season, which starts with an 8 p.m. Monday game against Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center. That’s at least 11 games where Illinois will be without one of its best shooters and — more importantly to Underwood — one of its best leaders and on-court communicators.
“I say this all the time, points and rebounds are really easy to replace,” the Illinois coach said. “You can go find those in other areas. Communicators and leaders are really hard to replace. Luke has tremendous pride in being a leader, and he takes it very seriously. He’s also a guy that talks constantly on the court. Communication is huge. That we can’t replace right now.”
Underwood said he can see returning players Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez grow into that role. The same is true, Underwood added, for transfer guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and freshman guard Ty Rodgers.
“The biggest challenge — especially with young guys — is to get them to talk,” Underwood said. “Now, they never shut up in the locker room, but on the court they become silent. We’re getting them there and challenging them in that area all the time.”