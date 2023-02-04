CHAMPAIGN — Ty Rodgers’ growth this season has been furthered by the Illinois men’s basketball freshman guard adjusting his approach to fit his role.
A smaller role, certainly, than the former four-star recruit and FIBA U18 Americas gold medal winner was used to playing.
Rodgers leaned on both the Illini coaching staff and his older teammates through any struggles. That included Luke Goode.
The Illinois sophomore guard might have been sidelined since late October after breaking his foot in Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage against Kansas, but he always had words of encouragement for Rodgers.
“Luke was a big guy for me,” Rodgers said. “When I got subbed out, he was like, ‘Keep your head up. Keep your head up.’ Just little stuff like that. He just kept us together. When we got heated and things like that in some games, he’d step in the huddle and tell us to come down and that we’d been here before.”
It’s Goode’s leadership skills that might be of most use now that he’s been medically cleared and returned to practice the past two days. Illinois could certainly use his touch from three-point range given some season-long struggles beyond the arc, but it was Goode’s voice on the court that Rodgers noticed Thursday in his first day back.
“Luke is a tremendous leader,” Rodgers said. “He’s really vocal. Obviously, he’s a great shooter, but what helps this team a lot is his leadership. It’s off the charts how much he talks and communicates. Even his first day back at practice (Thursday), you could just tell how much it helps us.”
Goode will be in uniform and available to play for Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. tip at Iowa (14-8, 6-5) after practicing Thursday and Friday.
How much the 6-foot-7, 210-pound guard will play is still to be determined. What Illinois coach Brad Underwood made clear was any playing time for Goode against the Hawkeyes and for the near future wouldn’t come in long stints.
“As expected, he looked good,” Underwood said Friday about Goode’s return to the practice court at Ubben Basketball Complex. “Again, he’s missed three months, and he was having to take himself out of practice because we went up and down quite a bit (Thursday). He was trying to find oxygen. But looked really good and competed really hard.
“He’ll be in uniform (Saturday), and we’ll see what that looks like. We’re not going to put him out there in long stints. That definitely won’t happen. His oxygen is not there yet and his conditioning, but that will come with time.”
What Goode might bring to Illinois in his return is something else Underwood didn’t have a firm answer for just yet. Mostly because Goode hasn’t played since October. The Illini are 22 games deep into their season with a rotation that settled into a successful comfort zone in January with seven wins in nine games.
Goode’s shooting alone might be the trigger for what his role becomes in the final month of the regular season. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native shot 37.2 percent from three-point range on limited attempts as a freshman last season, but was a 40 percent three-point shooter as a senior in high school.
“He’s a guy that has a special, special skill set in terms of his ability to shoot,” Underwood said. “He’s tough, and he’s got size. On the other hand, we’ve got to make sure he’s ready to go. He’s got to be at that level of everybody else we’re putting him out there with. We know Luke will play hard. We know he’s cerebral and picks up what we’re doing really well. He stayed in touch with that aspect while he’s been out. We’ll see what that looks like.”
Underwood anticipates few struggles for Goode in getting back in a rhythm offensively even after his three-month absence. How Goode fares on the defensive end, however, is where Underwood has his focus. Especially since the Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 81.5 points.
“I’m probably more concerned about the defensive side,” the Illini coach said. “We’ve been so good on that end. We’ve got to make sure that everybody we put out there is that dialed in.”