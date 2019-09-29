The former four-sport athlete at Tuscola — who also earned News-Gazette male Athlete of the Year status in 2018 and now starts for Kaskaskia baseball — talks with preps coordinator Colin Likas about his time thus far in Centralia:
What was your first year like with Kaskaskia baseball?
From a baseball perspective, it was something definitely that was a little different than high school, but something that I enjoyed tremendously at the same time. It was a lot more games, a lot more back-to-back. We see the same teams more, but you see a lot more different pitchers whereas in high school I feel like you see the same one or two pitchers every team. Whenever I got here, I noticed that every team has about five, six, seven good pitchers.
How have you adjusted to focusing on just baseball instead of that, football, basketball and track and field?
It was really nice. It was nice to be able to hit year-round without having to worry about doing other things. I love football and basketball and track ... but just in terms of helping my baseball game, it was nice to be able to solely focus on one thing. If you go through an entire 14-week football season, it’s tough to get in there and hit Saturday morning after you’ve taken a beating Friday night.
How does the team dynamic at Kaskaskia compare to that of Tuscola?
In high school, we were all really close. I loved all my teammates. We got along super well. And I came here and really expected it to be just kind of not really know(ing) anybody, more quiet, not quite as fun. But I got down here and was pleasantly surprised. Everybody clicked on the team. Everybody got along really well, and I’ve met a lot of guys in the last two years I’m sure I’ll be friends with for the rest of my life.
What was your playing time like in Year 1?
I started probably every other game or every few games to start the year. ... I’d say probably after about the fourth (week) of the year, I became a regular starter at second base.
What’s one big thing you’ve learned about baseball while at Kaskaskia?
You’re going to have days where you don’t hit well because you’re going to have days where you see a pitcher who’s going to get drafted. ... You’re going to face guys who are really good, and you can’t always get down on yourself.
What’s in your future on the diamond?
I’m still on the fence about it. I’ve got my always backup plan to go the University of Illinois business school, which has been my plan and my dream since I was a little boy. ... But if the baseball opportunity arises to continue to play then, yeah, I would definitely look into that.