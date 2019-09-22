Despite redshirting his first year with Illinois wrestling, the 2018 Centennial grad still suited up unattached and posted 16 wins. The former two-time IHSA state champ checks in:
How would you assess your first season with Illinois?
The first year was amazing. It was good competition, great partners, better team, better family community around me, good coaches. I loved it.
What was it like to walk into a room so focused on national championships?
It was really cool because everyone there wants the same thing — they want a national title, to become an All-American. It’s just a battle every day. Everyone’s working hard, trying to get a spot on the team. Everyone’s trying to work to become the best they can.
What did it take for you to get from your 113-pound senior high school weight to your present mid-130s weight?
I’ve been just lifting all the time, working out, eating right. ... It hasn’t been extremely hard, but it’s been good.
How has your training changed from high school to college?
It’s not extremely different, but each practice is a lot harder just because of the level of talent that U of I has. We’re still practicing every day, lifting every other day, so it’s not extremely different.
Who are some of your practice partners, and how have they helped you develop?
Travis Piotrowski, Dom Zaccone and We Rachal. It’s really nice because they coach me, they tell me if you’re doing something wrong. They work really hard. We’re both there for each other to help each other out when we need it.
Do you have a moment from your first year that you’d consider a highlight?
Probably a highlight would be Midlands (Championships, placing sixth at 125 pounds). ... It’s a tough tournament. It’s just the competition, it’s all hard. The team’s there with you. Everyone’s in each other’s corners when you’re competing.
What are some goals you have for your 2019-2020 season?
Hopefully become an All-American this year. Who knows? Keep working at it.
When you got around to prep meets last school year, what’d you like that you saw from some of the Centennial guys?
I was impressed. Cam (Nesbitt) and Dontaice (Roberson) placing last year (at state) was really good, and then the 106-pounder, Cajaun (Johnson) ... I was really glad to see him continuing on — really, really good for our program.