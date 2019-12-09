GRAD SCHOOLING
Centennial product JORDAN WILLIAMS put together a big season at linebacker for Ball State football, boasting 10 tackles for loss, 41 / 2 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He chats about his time in Indiana:
You started in 11 of 12 games for Ball State this season. What was the experience like?
It felt like a nice breakout season. I got a lot more time on the field and (time) getting close with all the other 10 guys that are on the field at the same time. And it was just very fun, actually being able to make plays and seeing how good our whole team is throughout the year. Seeing that unfold on the field in a game turned out to be a dream come true.
You spent time in a reserve role last year, as a redshirt freshman. What did that do for your development?
I was able to understand how quick and how fast the gamedays are and how strong the players are on the field. It just opened my eyes to how hard I need to work in the offseason to earn a spot.
Do you have a play from this season that you would consider most memorable?
We’ve been preaching about turnovers, takeaways on defense, anything to get the ball back. Probably the biggest one to me was being able to scoop and score (against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 14). One of my teammates made the play, forced the fumble, and I was in the right position at the right time. I was able to grab it and scoop and score to get our first defensive touchdown in a few years.
What was the moment like — taking the ball 60 yards to the house?
It definitely was an out-of-body experience. I picked it up and realized someone could catch up, but after that I tucked the ball and ran as hard as I could and as fast as I could. I found the end zone, and everything just stopped.
What has it meant to you to represent Centennial at the Division I level?
It’s really cool, really nice to show people can come out of Champaign and continue with a collegiate student-athlete career.
Are there any lessons from your time with the Chargers that you still apply today?
I remember especially the bond we had at Centennial. We had a lot of fun playing football. Our age group all enjoyed playing. It was a thing to get together. It could be cold. It could be hot. And it was just enjoying football. That’s a thing to definitely carry on to college — the part of enjoying football. When you make it fun, the juices just flow correctly and the process handles itself.