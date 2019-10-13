MIKALA HALL was a scoring machine for Danville girls’ basketball en route to News-Gazette All-Area first-team honors as a senior in 2018. Now she comes off the bench for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville hoops:
How would assess your first year at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville?
I think it was actually a great year for me. Just getting used to the program and getting comfortable. ... At Danville High School, I was the star player. I played the whole time. ... It was actually more mental (adjusting) than anything. Physically I was there, but mentally it was just so hard. I’ve never been in that space where I’ve actually had to not play at all, and then wait toward the end of the game for just a couple minutes. So that was a mental toughness for me. I wasn’t used to that at all.
What was it like adjusting to the Division I college game?
Even though the Big 12 is one of the hardest conferences we had in high school, college ball is totally different. It’s up-tempo, which is how I like it. ... Bigger post (players) involved, so it’s kind of hard for a little girl like me to have to get in and make something happen. You have to really kind of commit. ... That aspect is a little challenging. But the way I played in high school still kind of correlates to college ball now.
Was there a moment in your first year in college hoops that you’ll most remember?
I had a game at Tennessee State, and I had the confidence of my family and the confidence of my brothers. They had been encouraging me because I had been kind of down. ... My coach kind of talked to me, I went in and talked to them, and they just kind of helped me out, and I had my career high (11 points) at Tennessee State. ... I scored, I think, seven points straight. ... That was kind of the highlight of my year because I faced my fears and got out of my head.
What’s the next step for you on the court?
This offseason, I worked my behind off, honestly. I put more hours in the gym. Last year, I took it serious but not as serious as I’m taking it now. ... I don’t get that much playing time, so why put that much work in? My mindset’s totally changed in that.You appeared on Twitter a few times your freshman year for winning the team’s post-practice halfcourt shot challenge. How cool was that for you?Surprisingly I won four times. ... It’s actually a fun time. ... That’s kind of how we get our day going.
How important is it for you to be representing Danville at SIU-E?
It’s awesome because not a lot of people know where Danville is. ... I love putting my city on the map.