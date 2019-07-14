Perhaps no one in Centennial’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which was announced Monday, has a more interesting career path than Jacob Bushue. The 2010 alum has competed for three Finnish pro soccer clubs — all as team captain — and presently takes the pitch for FC Haka in Finland’s second division, Ykkonen. He offered some thoughts on his employment and Hall of Fame nod:
How did you wind up in Finland?
I had two years in St. Louis, playing in the (United Soccer League). After that, I was kind of looking for a different challenge. ... I had heard of other Americans having success in Scandinavia and it being an easier transition because people speak English there. Sweden was the first place I went. I only went there a week before I heard of an opportunity over in Finland. I was offered a contract in Sweden, but I didn’t like the situation the best. So I took a chance and went on a trial over in Finland.
What does it mean to be in Centennial’s latest Athletic Hall of Fame class?
When I found out about it, it was a big surprise. I’m not necessarily saying I didn’t think it would eventually happen, but I thought maybe that it happened this early was a surprise. Especially when you think of some of the great athletes who haven’t been put in yet. Last year my sister (Megan) was inducted, and that was a huge honor for the family. Now that there will be a second Bushue, I think it’s a huge honor for the family.
What’s a typical day like?
Every place I’ve gone I’ve been coaching as well. I’ll get in with the youth side. So a normal day this year I’ll get up at 7 so that I can be in the locker room by about 8:15 or 8:30 and do about an hour, hour and a half of preparation to get ready for practice that starts at 10.
We’re out of practice by 11:30-ish, and then I’ll do another half hour, 45 minutes of recovery stuff.
Then I’ll go to lunch, and then I’ll go home and basically, every day except one — one day I give myself a mental break — I’m watching film of our game or our opponent coming up or other games in the league. Then I’ll have some coaching around 4:30-5.
Then by the time I come home I’m eating dinner and starting to wind down — doing yoga and that kind of stuff.
How have you seen your game change from your time in Champaign?
It’s a huge difference. I would love to have some film to be able to see what I used to play like. I think it’d be pretty funny. Obviously physically I’ll be different — bigger, faster, that kind of thing. But the biggest thing is the mental side of the game, realizing spaces I should be in. I would say just mentally and how smart I am with the game would be the biggest evolution.
How does living in Finland compare to living in the Midwest?
It’s obviously very different going to a different continent. I didn’t view it as too much of a sacrifice to leave the country or family because I knew it was the right decision. It was kind of a gut feeling this is what I was supposed to do.
Luckily things worked out. I got into a good situation with good clubs. It’s easy to assimilate to a culture when you’re playing a sport because you’re not going to be lonely. You’re on a team. You have 20 friends and have people who are going to help you out.