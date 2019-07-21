When RILEY BAKER walked off the blue track at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium on May 26, 2018, he was the reigning Class 1A state boys’ runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with St. Joseph-Ogden. Things only got better in Baker’s freshman year with EIU track and field:
What were your expectations going into your first college season? Did they include earning All-Ohio Valley Conference second-team honors in the 400 hurdles?
Going in, I didn’t really think that I was going to be at the level that I was. Kind of knowing how good the OVC is, there was a lot of good competition and I knew that going in. I think I kind of surprised myself with how I finished at the end of the year, but at the same time I’ve set some really high goals for myself and I think just the work that I put in throughout the season kind of helped me get there.
How does being a Division I athlete compare to being a high-level prep track and field standout?
It’s a drastic difference from high school. Just the intensity is so much higher. You’re on a team with kids that are from all over different states that were just as good in high school as you were. Coming in they were all, a bunch of my teammates were state champs, state runners-up and they had competed at that high level before. So just that intensity is so much different. The workouts are a lot harder and more intense than anything I ever did in high school. But I would say just having great teammates and great coaches to push me every day kind of takes the intensity of that workload down a little bit and puts that enjoyment factor back in there, and just having fun with it, I think, made it a lot easier and a lot better to handle the workload that was given to us throughout the season.
Do you have a favorite moment from your freshman season?
Probably after the 4-by-4 (relay at the OVC outdoor championships), whenever I saw Eastern Illinois on the scoreboard at the highest of the team rankings, just because coming in from high school, never having been a part of any state trophy or anything like that, it kind of just validates all the work and solidifies everything me and my teammates have worked for. That was the most enjoyable — just to be part of a team trophy for once.
Are you going to recruit any of your former SJ-O teammates to EIU?
Yeah, I know in the next coming years there’s going to be some good athletes that are coming through St. Joe. We just got a commit from St. Joe, Aidan Meyer. He’s going to be in our sprint squad next year.