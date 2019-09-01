Locals familiar with former St. Thomas More and Champaign Central standout DOUG WALLEN had the chance to see him play basketball for Illinois Wesleyan last year at State Farm Center during an exhibition versus Illinois. He checks in on life in Bloomington-Normal:
How would you assess your college hoops career entering your junior season?
Looking at it from freshman to sophomore year, I can see the growth that I had. Working my way into the rotation and us having the competitive and good players we always have (is great). ... So to be able to play for the Titans and to be able to put that jersey on and actually get some playing time, see the growth that I had, I was really happy with that.
What did it take to get into the team’s starting rotation?
I’d say just being consistent. I know when you come in as a freshman, you can be good all you want. But if you don’t know the offense or you don’t know how to prepare for other teams, it’s kind of a different ballgame. It’s just as much mental as it is physical. That’s one thing that I noticed coming in — the juniors and seniors when I was a freshman, they had that mental aspect down. They came into every game prepared. In terms of getting better, I think that’s where I’ve increased a lot since I’ve been here.
You moved from small forward to power forward last season. What all went into making that shift?
We had a couple of lineup changes, so it just fell in place. I was comfortable doing so. Obviously I’m an undersized forward (at 6-foot-5) at the college level, but I’m also a faster forward at the college level. So, yeah, I might’ve been a little undersized but I also, I don’t really lack on the rebounding aspect and athleticism.
Is there anything big from your high school career you still apply today?
For sure. Going into college, there’s always going to be someone that’s better than you. Just kind of keeping that confidence and maintaining that you’re kind of built to be there. I definitely had that going into high school — I’m supposed to be there.
You helped your sister, Lexi, prepare for a tryout with Illinois State women’s basketball last season. What was it like to see her make the team?
It was incredible. I’m honestly so happy that she did that. I think everyone knew of the athlete that she was, but it was more they hadn’t seen it in a while. ... To be able to see that on a college level is just unreal. You rarely ever see that, and to be productive in both (basketball and volleyball) is an even bigger milestone.