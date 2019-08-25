When STEVEN MIGUT graduated from Unity in 2018, he had a thick head of hair and a scar on his right knee from colliding with a hurdle at the IHSA state track and field meet. He’s since gone for a shorter cut and recovered from a dislocated shoulder suffered during basic training heading into Army West Point. The Black Knights quarterback checks in ahead of a new college football season in New York:
What was your first year like at West Point?
Migut: I was at the prep school last year, so I wasn’t at West Point (proper). This is my first year. I dislocated my shoulder during basic training last year (suffered using a rope swing), so I couldn’t play. It was definitely tough because that was the first entire football season I’ve ever missed. I haven’t really gotten hurt too many times in football, but it was a challenge. I learned a lot about myself. I learned how to handle the academic side of things without being at home. I learned how they do things here — how to balance military, athletics and academics.
What was the toughest part of discovering that college life balance?
Migut: The most challenging thing is definitely my time management. In high school, schoolwork and football, I had a lot of free time to get everything done outside of it. But here, there’s a lot of activities that I have to do for the military standpoint of things, and football takes up a lot more time here than it ever did in high school.
How have you seen football change from high school to college?
Migut: Definitely the speed of the game, and the intensity. Coach (Jeff) Monken, he pushes all of us players to be excellent every day. He really challenges us to go as hard as we can on every rep and every single practice. I’m not saying (Unity) Coach (Scott) Hamilton didn’t do that, but it’s just different in college because the athletes get better (and) the game gets faster. It’s a lot different. This is Division I, Top 25 football versus central Illinois football.
How has reality compared to your initial expectations of college?
Migut: The reality has definitely exceeded my expectations. This place is awesome. Just from the expectations that Coach Monken has for the team and the standards that he holds the team to, the values that the team has, it’s really impressive. And West Point has a reputation as it is of building leaders in the Army, and Coach Monken definitely goes along with that. He builds leaders on the football team.
Have you kept track of what’s gone on in Tolono since you left?
Migut: I’ll tell you what, I’m jealous. Last year they got those new uniforms. They got to play at Memorial Stadium that one game. And then this year they got all those new facilities. They got a new track. They got a new (football) field. The Jumbotron-looking thing. Didn’t they get a new locker room, too? That’s insane. ... That’s the kind of stuff I have now.
What does it mean to be representing Tolono at West Point?
Migut: I’m definitely proud. There’s not too many kids over here from this area. I have a lot of teammates that are from big-time schools in Texas and California, Florida. So representing a small school, a small town in a state I would say is underrated whenever it comes to football, it makes me proud.