CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has come to rely on the transfer portal as much as high school recruiting when building its roster. The Illini relied on both Thursday, with Louisville graduate transfer TreSean Smith committing just more than an hour after 2021 recruit Trevor Moffitt.
“Commit To The Lord Whatever You Do and He’ll Establish Your Plans” #COMMITTED #LittyvILLe #Illini #B1G 🔷 🔶 pic.twitter.com/a26SleUd0Z— TreSean Smith (@Tre11Smith) May 14, 2020
Smith was suspended before the 2019 season at Louisville by first-year coach Scott Satterfield, and that suspension extended through the entirety of the season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety, who arrived at Louisville as a four-star, top 300 recruit per 247Sports, had played a fairly significant role in his first two seasons with the Cardinals under Bobby Petrino.
Smith played in all 13 games as a true freshman and finished with 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack. The Hamilton, Ohio, native then played in 12 games in 2018 as a sophomore and put up 36 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.
Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is the sixth transfer to commit to Illinois this spring and maxes out the Illini with 85 scholarships for the 2020 season. Smith is also the fourth grad transfer, joining linebacker/defensive end Christian Bell (Wisconsin), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford) and wide receiver Desmond Dan (New Mexico State). Two other transfers — wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami) and offensive lineman Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State) — must sit out the 2020 season.