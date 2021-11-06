Grades are in: A lot of A's for Illini
Beat writer Scott Richey's take from Minneapolis, where he watched Illinois upset Minnesota 14-6 on Saturday:
Player of the game
Illinois safety Sydney Brown
The Illini defense has improved each week since getting thumped by Texas San Antonio and Virginia in consecutive games. What happened Saturday in Minneapolis was their best performance to date, and Brown was a significant reason why. The veteran safety just seemed to be everywhere on the field stifling a potent Minnesota rushing attack, and Brown finished the game with a team-high nine tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Offense
Illinois: B-
Minnesota: C-
A first quarter touchdown — and nearly a second — was a drastic change for the Illini considering the only scoring they’d managed in the first quarters of the previous nine games was a Kerby Joseph safety and a James McCourt field goal. It wasn’t mistake-free offense for Illinois, but it was enough to complement a stingy defense. Minnesota, meanwhile, didn’t even top 100 rushing yards as a team, while Tanner Morgan threw two interceptions.
Defense
Illinois: A
Minnesota: C+
Saturday’s defensive performance was a continuation of the strides the Illini have made this season under first-year coordinator Ryan Walters. It was also the type of steadily improving performance that Walters might start popping up as a coordinator candidate elsewhere (and eventually as a head coach).
Special teams
Illinois: A-
Minnesota: C-
Blake Hayes’ last two games have seen the almost always steady Illini punter send a few line drives downfield. They haven’t hurt Illinois, but the opportunity for a big return is greater. Then Hayes redeemed himself when it mattered most, pinning Minnesota at the 2-yard line with a coffin corner kick on what turned out to be the Gophers’ final drive. Tailon Leitzsey provided the assist by beating everyone else to down the punt.
Coaching
Illinois: A-
Minnesota: C
Hard to find fault in any of the Illini’s defensive play calling, and Illinois coach Bret Bielema avoided what could have been a decisive fourth down mistake in the first half by opting to punt instead. A conservative Illini offense after taking an early 14-0 lead made some sense given that cushion on the scoreboard and a solid defensive effort to protect it. Upping the offensive aggression even a little bit, though, might have put the Gophers away earlier.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Minnesota: C-
Bielema has stressed all along that penalties, mental errors and turnovers are the three things that cost teams games. Few mental errors and zero turnovers put the Illini on the right track Saturday at Minnesota, and only eight penalties for a typically penalty-conscious team held the Illini back. Just not enough to rob them of another Big Ten road win, of course, with two “must win” games remaining on the schedule to extend the season past the end of the month.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).