Player of the game
Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton
Apologies to outside linebacker Seth Coleman. Any other night? This honor would go to the Melbourne, Fla., native who was the leader (two sacks, four quarterback hurries) when it came to getting constant pressure on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. But on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium when the only points scored came via field goals? It’s Pinton. The walk-on backup connected from 27 and 37 yards in the first half and then from 36 yards late in the fourth quarter for what turned out to be the game winner.
Offense
Illinois: C-
Iowa: D
Would the Illini have fared better if Tommy DeVito wasn’t lost to an ankle injury? Of course. But that was the reality of Saturday’s situation, and the offense took a real step back without its starting quarterback. Another Chase Brown performance (now synonymous with passing the 100-yard mark) helped balance out the passing game and red zone shortcomings.
Defense
Illinois: A+
Iowa: A
The Hawkeyes actually won the turnover battle by recovering a pair of Isaiah Williams fumbles and picking off backup quarterback Art Sitkowski in the red zone, but they still couldn’t match what the Illini managed. As in a fourth home game without a touchdown allowed and a run defense that gave up 52 yards on 30 carries (or 1.7 yards per carry for those keeping track).
Special teams
Illinois: B+
Iowa: C
Both teams’ punt returners got the memo in the second half that calling for a fair catch was, in fact, still allowed. There were some gaffes, including one of Williams’ fumbles, before that realization. Other than that, the Illini had an advantage in the punting game with two Hugh Robertson kicks downed inside the 5-yard line and three Pinton field goals.
Coaching
Illinois: C+
Iowa: F
It’s the offensive coordinators that necessitated some scrutiny Saturday after zero touchdowns were scored and red zone success was mostly measured by field goals made. Iowa’s Brian Ferentz when he called for a run play up the middle that garnered zero yards on third-and-14 in the red zone on the Hawkeyes’ first series. Conservative doesn’t go far enough as a description. Illinois’ Barry Lunney Jr. shying away from Chase Brown in pivotal moments in favor of Sitkowski was a head scratcher.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Iowa: D+
Illinois senior Kendall Smith tweeted “All wins are pretty!” following Saturday night’s 9-6 Illini victory. For a program that hasn’t done a whole lot of winning in Smith’s six seasons in Champaign, well, the veteran defensive back isn’t wrong. The nature of the grind-it-out win against Iowa simply means there’s plenty of room for improvement before Minnesota comes to town next weekend.