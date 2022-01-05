Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
The Illini made a concerted effort — particularly at the beginning of the second half — to get Cockburn the ball in position to score in the paint. The 7-foot, 285-pound center took advantage. Of both that and Minnesota’s questionable strategy of single covering him in the post. It wasn’t Cockburn’s most efficient outing given he was just 10 of 19 from the field, but he still put up 29 points to go with 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: A- Minnesota: C-
To think Alfonso Plummer didn’t make a three-pointer for the first time this season. The veteran guard still chipped in 10 points, while Jacob Grandison had 11 and Da’Monte Williams chipped in nine on three made threes. Add in a defensive effort that mostly disrupted the Gophers’ offensive intentions, and the Illini guards had a solid night.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A Minnesota: F
Honestly, what were the Gophers thinking by putting either Eric Curry or Charlie Daniels on a defensive island guarding Cockburn? There was the occasional token help from another defender, but Minnesota basically let Cockburn do his thing. Cockburn’s double-double and some solid minutes from Omar Payne was a serious advantage for the Illini.
Bench
Illinois: C+ Minnesota: B-
Illinois’ reserves didn’t hurt the team’s prospects, but the limited production ran counter to what Brad Underwood wants/expects. Payne’s rebounding and blocked shots were a positive, but Coleman Hawkins was the only player to score off the bench for the Illini. The Gophers didn’t have that much more production from their backups.
Overall
Illinois: A- Minnesota: D+
It wasn’t a perfect performance. Not with that first half offensive lull and a bit of an efficiency hit overall to go with some untimely turnovers. But it was the type of performance that will keep Illinois contending in the Big Ten. (See a defense that bottled up the Gophers). Now imagine what the Illini might look in conference play having a true preparation.