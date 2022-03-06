Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
Hawkins didn’t score as many points as Kofi Cockburn or Alfonso Plummer. Or pull down as many rebounds as Cockburn either. But the two-way impact Hawkins had on Sunday’s win — a victory that delivered a share of the Big Ten regular season title — can’t be overlooked. Hawkins finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He also bothered Iowa star Keegan Murray, who scored 22 points but on just 7 of 22 shooting.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Iowa: B+
Neither team would probably expect to win with their starting point guard struggling like Illinois’ Trent Frazier (two points on 1 of 9 shooting) and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon (zero points on 0 of 2 shooting) did Sunday night. Others stepped up. Alfonso Plummer put up 15 points for the Illini, and Tony Perkins put up 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A+
Iowa: B-
Cockburn hadn’t put together a double-double performance since Illinois’ Feb. 16 loss at Rutgers. Four straight games where his rebounding didn’t come close to his scoring. That changed Sunday, with the Illini’s all-time double-doubles leader putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds to go with Hawkins’ standout two-way performance.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Iowa: A-
Jacob Grandison’s shoulder injury shifted Illinois’ rotation, with Hawkins inserted into the starting lineup for the first time since early December. The Illini still got a spark off the bench from Andre Curbelo. A few headaches, too, from the sophomore point guard, but 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and some solid defense from Curbelo was a difference maker.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Iowa: B+
The Illini sort of downplayed the importance of a Big Ten regular season title when it was looking less likely that it might happen. Nebraska delivered a huge assist by beating Wisconsin, but Illinois finished off a suddenly more important Sunday to claim a share of the title along with the Badgers. Quite the finish to a season with more than its share of ups and downs.