Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. hands out grades after the Illini's 100-38 win against McNeese State on Wednesday at State Farm Center:
Player of the Game
Illinois forward Kendall Bostic
The 6-foot-2 junior was a force for the Illini inside with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The fact it came in only 18 minutes is about as good as it gets with Illinois making a conscientious effort — especially in the first half — to get Bostic post touches. Bostic rewarded her teammates with an efficient 5-of-7 performance.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: A-
McNeese State: D
Adalia McKenzie attacking the basket. Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant hunting their shot. The Illini guards pushing the ball in the team’s Phoenix transition offense. The Cowgirls really had no answer for any of those elements.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: B
McNeese State: D-
Bostic had her second double-double in three games. Aicha Ndour also put in a solid shift of work with eight rebounds. Still of concern? Illinois had stretches with Bostic off the floor where it gave up far too many offensive rebounds. Big Ten foes will take advantage of that.
BENCH
Illinois: A
McNeese State: D-
The score dictated the Illini reserves would get significant playing time. But 53 bench points is noteworthy no matter the circumstances. Bryant’s 11 points were expected but getting a game-high 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from Geovana Lopes to go with five rebounds was a surprise.
OVERALL
Illinois: A
McNeese State: D-
The only question was whether Illinois would reach 100 points for the first time since a 109-107 loss on Nov. 24, 2018, to Sacramento State in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Camille Jackson’s free throw with 31 seconds left made sure the Illini would.