Player of the game
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Frazier got a bonus Braggin’ Rights opportunity and a chance to end his time in the rivalry on a more positive note thanks to his super senior season. And he was clearly not leaving St. Louis without a win — the Illini’s first since his freshman season in 2017 — and that 4-foot tall trophy. Frazier wasn’t Illinois’ leading scorer, but he hit the shots at the end of the first half and beginning of the second that set the tone for a blowout Illini victory and finished with 15 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Missouri: D
Most teams would be content with one lefty sniper in the backcourt. Illinois has two in Frazier and Alfonso Plummer. The duo combined to make 6 of 12 three-pointers, with Plummer putting up another strong scoring performance with 22 points to help beat Missouri. The Tigers’ guards both couldn’t slow down their Illini counterparts or contribute much themselves offensively.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Missouri: D
The Tigers had zero answers for Kofi Cockburn. Zero. Kobe Brown probably had the best chance, and the Missouri junior gives up 4 inches and 35 pounds to the Illinois center. So Cockburn delivered kind of a ho hum, business as usual 25-point, 14-rebound double-double (the 35th of his career). Brown had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Tigers, but it was clearly not enough.
Bench
Illinois: B
Missouri: B
Brad Underwood has sacrificed some of the production he counted on from his bench by putting Jacob Grandison in the starting lineup. Hard to argue that move, though, given the results of late. Solid play was all Illinois needed from guys like Brandin Podziemski and Coleman Hawkins, and that’s what they delivered.
Overall
Illinois: A
Missouri: D
Illinois will enter its final nonconference game of the season next week against Florida A&M having won seven of eight games. The Rattlers will provide one final tuneup before the grind of Big Ten play resumes in the new year. And, for the moment, the Illini only need some fine tuning. What they’re doing offensively is working, and Missouri, like St. Francis (Pa.), found out how hard it is to score against a committed Illini defense.