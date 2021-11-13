Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
Hawkins made it clear he’s going to be a problem for opponents with his 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in the Illini’s win against Arkansas State, as the 6-foot-10 sophomore forward put his versatile skill set to good use.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Arkansas State: C-
Having Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier available after both missed the season opener against Jackson State certainly made a difference for Illinois. Namely, the Illini were able to run their ball-screen offense with their top two playmakers back.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Arkansas State: D-
Hawkins and Jacob Grandison save the grade here for the Illinois big men. Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk spent most of the game in foul trouble, and Brandon Lieb had the misfortune of missing a dunk when he had two hands on the ball. Not ideal.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Arkansas State: C-
Nothing flashy about what the Illinois reserves did Friday night. Just solid production across the board, with six different players scoring off the bench. Even Lieb got in on the action despite his biffed dunk, and Bosmans-Verdonk ultimately stayed on the court long enough to provide a little physicality down low. A couple Alfonso Plummer threes was icing on the cake.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Arkansas State: D+
The Illini’s rout was exactly the type of game it should have been Friday with the No. 11 team in the country facing last year’s fourth-best team in the Sun Belt’s west division. That it turned into a blowout win of the Red Wolves probably didn’t hurt with Class of 2022 four-star wing Ty Rodgers in attendance. High-scoring basketball — and a win — is a good recruiting pitch.