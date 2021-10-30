Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
Hawkins got the start Friday night against Indiana University (Pa.) with Da’Monte Williams unavailable with a back injury. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward used that platform to show exactly what he’s capable of doing on the court in a bigger role. Hawkins finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and one each of assists, blocks and steals. The Sacramento, Calif., native was a bit inefficient from three-point range — shooting 2 of 7 from deep — but that’s barely a footnote on his performance.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
IUP: B-
All it takes is one no-look pass or one foray into the paint for a how-did-he-make-that layup to see the positive impact Andre Curbelo can have on the Illini. But fouling out after turning the ball over 10 times blunts that impact. Curbelo still had 14 points and 12 assists, but Friday night wasn’t his best.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
IUP: B-
Not sure the plan was for Kofi Cockburn to play 28 minutes. But it turned out to be a close enough game against IUP to warrant that much tick from the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. While the Crimson Hawks did finish with 36 points in the paint and hung with the Illini from a rebounding standpoint, they didn’t do much to slow down Cockburn or Hawkins.
Bench
Illinois: B
IUP: D
Alfonso Plummer had a quiet debut in Illinois’ first exhibition. The epitome of a good/bad night from Curbelo and Trent Frazier’s early injury that kept him sidelined for all but 4 minutes meant the Utah transfer needed to do a bit more. Plummer came through, hitting 3 of 7 three-pointers and spearheading the Illini’s advantage off the bench with 16 points.
Overall
Illinois: B+
IUP: C+
The Illini had a rather important question answered in their final exhibition game. How would they respond to some adversity? Playing without Austin Hutcherson, Williams and, for all intents and purposes, Frazier was some adversity. So was IUP delivering the first half haymaker Brad Underwood wanted. Illinois didn’t handle everything well, but did enough for a 15-point victory.