Grades are in:
Hawkins delivers as starter
Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
The 6-foot-10 sophomore had the ball in his hands — frequently — and his entire arsenal was on display in the Illini victory. Hawkins literally did it all, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block.
Backcourt
Illinois: C-
Jackson State: C-
Down Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson put Illinois in a real deficit when it came to playmakers and perimeter defenders. Da’Monte Williams shouldered much of the point-guard mantle, but it was clear that’s not his comfort zone, and Alfonso Plummer is still searching for his rhythm in Champaign.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Jackson State: C-
No Kofi Cockburn ... uh, not exactly no problem, but the Illini bigs had their moments in Tuesday’s season-opening win with Hawkins leading the way. Jacob Grandison provided some stability in the second half as the Illini’s lead grew, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk provided a physical presence in the post.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Jackson State: F
It wasn’t just Bosmans-Verdonk. Freshmen wings Luke Goode and RJ Melendez chipped in, too. Brad Underwood was quick to point out the occasional defensive lapse during the game. Those three easily won the bench battle, with Jackson State getting almost nothing from its reserves.
Overall
Illinois: B
Jackson State: D+
Suffice it to say, that was not the No. 11 team in the country on the court for Illinois. Half of the regular rotation on the bench in street clothes was not the ideal start to 2021-22. The Illini still got the win — and should have even down four key contributors — but there were enough missteps to fix to keep them busy before Friday’s game against Arkansas State.