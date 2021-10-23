Players of the game: Illinois offensive line
The Illini were manhandled at the line of scrimmage two weeks ago against Wisconsin. They returned the favor Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley against Penn State. The combination of sixth-year center Doug Kramer and fifth-year left guard Jack Badovinac paved the way for an Illinois rushing offense that racked up 357 yards and a Chase Brown touchdown on 67 carries. The Illini wouldn’t have been anywhere near as successful without the push up front from their five (and sometimes seven) offensive linemen.
Offense
Illinois: A-
Penn State: D
The Illini stuck with their strength. Brown and Josh McCray were essentially an unstoppable tandem, with the former topping 200 yards rushing for the second time this season and the latter going over 100 yards also for the second time this year. Just imagine what Illinois could have done with a passing game even marginally effective, though.
Defense
Illinois: A+
Penn State: C-
Consider Saturday’s game another check mark for Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters in his eventual pursuit of a head coaching job somewhere. Walters had the Nittany Lions figured out. Sure tackling on the perimeter by the Illinois cornerbacks and another solid performance from Tarique Barnes at middle linebacker kept Penn State in check.
Special teams
Illinois: A
Penn State: A
Did Illinois kicker James McCourt miss a field goal in regulation? Yes. Did Penn State kicker Jordan Stout do the same? Also yes. But both of them came through under pressure with made field goals in the first and second overtimes to keep their respective teams’ hopes alive for a win before the two-point conversion contest commenced.
Coaching
Illinois: A-
Penn State: C
The Illinois staff made one clear strategic change after its shutout loss to Wisconsin. The power run game was dominant. Going away from it in the multitude of overtimes — and the 19 times Art Sitkowski threw the ball — was a bit of a head scratcher. Even Penn State stacking the box wasn’t enough to slow down Brown and McCray.
Overall
Illinois: A
Penn State: C-
Road wins against Top 10 teams aren’t common for Illinois. Saturday’s was just the third in the last 50 years. So it’s certainly a defining moment early in Bielema’s tenure. It was also both a preview of what Illinois will look like in the Bielema era (run first, run often and play stingy defense) and where it can improve (calling all quarterbacks).