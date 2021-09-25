Grades are in: Breaking down Illinois-Purdue
Player of the game
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell
The Boilermakers’ backup basically takes this honor by default given he was responsible for the only touchdown scored in the game. O’Connell replaced Jack Plummer in the second half after a solid start by Purdue’s starting quarterback stalled out. O’Connell did throw a pair of interceptions — again, this isn’t your standard player of the game winner — but his 12 of 19 completions for 182 yards included the 14-yard touchdown pass to TJ Sheffield that ultimately won Purdue the game.
Offense
Illinois: D-
Purdue: C-
One person saved the Illini from a failing grade. True freshman running back Josh McCray set career-highs with 24 carries and 156 rushing yards. The Enterprise, Ala., product was the Illinois offense for a better part of the game. That the Illini finished with 275 yards of total offense just shows how lost they would have been without McCray. The Boilermakers weren’t that much better offensively, but, again, at least scored one touchdown.
Defense
Illinois: C+
Purdue: B-
The Illini defense did what they needed to do — for a second straight game, no less — to put the team in position to win. Illinois bent and really only broke once. The break, of course, came on Purdue’s penultimate drive — a 10-play, 94-yard march down the field that ended in a touchdown. The Boilermakers’ defense did some bending, too, but holding Illinois to a trio of field goals was the difference in what turned out to be a low-scoring, semi-slog of a game.
Special teams
Illinois: B-
Purdue: B+
James McCourt missed just one of the four field goals he attempted. Even connected on a 51-yarder to bolster his own career record. The one miss, though? It was enough to lead to a decision to punt from inside Purdue territory on a decisive fourth quarter possession. Blake Hayes came through in that situation — as he did all game when called on to punt — but three points there might have swayed the outcome of the game.
Coaching
Illinois: D-
Purdue: C-
Bret Bielema’s decision to punt late in the fourth quarter inside Purdue territory was questionable. To say the least. So was any decision to run up the middle offensively with anybody but McCray toting the ball. The decision to lean so heavily on the run game was the plan, but if there’s not enough trust in Brandon Peters to throw on clear passing downs, it might be time to rethink the quarterback position. Or just put Isaiah Williams back there to split carries with McCray.
Overall
Illinois: D
Purdue: C+
Bielema is getting into “trust the process” territory with his first Illinois team. Through five games, a slew of super seniors — and plenty of regular seniors, too — hasn’t made a difference. The combination of a coaching change and scheme change hasn’t either. This is still an Illinois team that hasn’t shown a consistent ability to finish winnable games. Because that’s what Saturday was. And the Maryland loss. And Texas San Antonio loss, too.
