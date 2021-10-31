Player of the game
Rutgers defensive line
Turns out the Scarlet Knights studied what Illinois did last week in the run game at Penn State. The Illini’s “Barge” package was bottled up at nearly every turn. The more traditional run game wasn’t much better, as Rutgers dominated the line of scrimmage. Holding Illinois to just 3.6 yards per carry nullified what the Illini do best offensively. Brandon Peters leading the Illini at 5 yards per carry is a sign that all was not well.
Offense
Illinois: C-
Rutgers: B-
The Illinois passing game — for the first time in more than a month — got on track Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Brandon Peters had his best game of the season, and the Illini actually challenged in the vertical passing game. Their rushing offense, though, was snuffed out at nearly every turn by the Scarlet Knights.
Defense
Illinois: C-
Rutgers: B+
Third down wasn’t the usual problem it’s been for the Illini given Rutgers converted on just 3 of 15 attempts. Fourth down, however, was another issue. Illinois gave up three conversions to the Scarlet Knights that extended drives that ultimately put points on the board. Giving up 230 rushing yards was also out of character for the Illini.
Special teams
Illinois: B+
Rutgers: A-
One (seriously bad) missed field goal and a near muff on a kick return were the only blemishes on another solid day for the Scarlet Knights. Mostly because Rutgers’ Adam Korsak won the battle of the Australian punters. Korsak punted six times, averaged 47 yards, had a long of 54 yards and put three inside the 20-yard line. Illinois’ Blake Hayes averaged 44.4 yards on his eight punts.
Coaching
Illinois: F
Rutgers: A-
Tough day to be Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. Calling for a pair of screen passes on third-and-forevers was a choice. So was a pitch out to Chase Brown on fourth-and-1 on what would turn out to be Illinois’ final drive of the game. Brown got nowhere, and Rutgers simply kneeled out its win. Three crippling offensive penalties in the second half hurt, too.
Overall
Illinois: D+
Rutgers: B+
Illinois has won consecutive games exactly zero times this season. The Illini couldn’t build off their strong Week 0 opener against Nebraska. Same for their only nonconference win against Charlotte. And now after beating a top 10 Penn State team on the road. Consistency from week to week is not yet this team’s strength, and Saturday’s one-possession home loss to Rutgers was another missed opportunity.