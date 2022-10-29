How our crew in Lincoln sized up Saturday's 26-9 Illini win:
Player of the game
Illinois safety Sydney Brown
This was a twin vs. twin battle Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb. Chase Brown added 149 more yards to his nation-leading total and scored twice to help shore up the one thing truly holding back his Heisman Trophy candidacy. But Sydney Brown was just as much of a playmaker for the Illinois defense. The senior safety intercepted two different Nebraska quarterbacks — Casey Thompson in the first half and Chubba Purdy in the second. Both of those led to 10 Illini points, and he added a team-high six tackles and 1 1/2 tackles for loss for good measure.
Offense
Illinois: A-
Nebraska: D
Illinois might not have an offense that generates a slew of highlight reel-worthy plays on a weekly basis, but that doesn’t mean it’s not effective. Chase Brown kept the chains moving on the ground, and quarterback Tommy DeVito did the same completing nearly every pass he threw in a successful dink-and-dunk approach. Losing Thompson before halftime handcuffed the Nebraska offense.
Defense
Illinois: B+
Nebraska: C
The Nebraska offense at full strength delivered doubled the chunk plays in the passing game the Illinois defense averaged in its seven previous games, and the Cornhuskers nearly hit the Illini’s season average of total yardage by halftime. Those chunk plays — fueled by some missed tackles — are something to clean up for a defense that eventually got into shutdown mode.
Special teams
Illinois: B
Nebraska: B
One missed PAT by Fabrizio Pinton was apparently all Illini coach Bret Bielema needed to see. A healthy Caleb Griffin took care of the rest of the kicking duties Saturday. Kickoffs that consistently reached the end zone and two made field goals probably keep the Danville native entrenched in that position. Nebraska’s Brian Buscini won the punting battle, though.
Coaching
Illinois: B-
Nebraska: D
It’s unclear why it took so long, but Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. eventually got to “lean on Chase Brown” mode. It wasn’t the first time this season the first-year coordinator tried to get a little too tricky in his play calling, and it backfired on him again. Also on the curious decision front, Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph couldn’t decide on a backup quarterback and got conservative offensively with his team trailing and desperately needing a win.
Overall
Illinois: B
Nebraska: D+
Saturday’s win played out like most of the rest this season. Bielema ball at its finest — as in get an early lead and then sit on it. That whole, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it idea. Like the rest of the Illini’s wins in their six-game winning streak, there were obvious areas to target for improvement, too. This is an Illinois team still not at its peak but putting together its best season in more than a decade.