Player of the game
Illinois running back Chase Brown
Brown has already said there’s no such thing as too many touches. That he’ll take all the carries and targets in the passing game possible. The way Saturday’s game played out, the veteran running back wound up with 19 carries and three receptions. That he turned into 151 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown catch to start the game. Had the Illini not been leading by 22 points heading into the fourth quarter, he might have gotten more. It was probably good for Wyoming he didn’t.
Offense
Illinois: A-
Wyoming: D
Bret Bielema has fought the idea that he’s a proponent of a run-first, run-only style of offense. Championed the idea that his teams have always been balanced. That balance wasn’t there last season. Hence the change in coordinator after one year. The Illini had it against the Cowboys, with 260 rushing yards and 217 passing yards. Wyoming was the run-only team Saturday.
Defense
Illinois: A
Wyoming: C-
Before taking into consideration how much another offense might test the Illini — because the Cowboys really didn’t — the basics of Illinois’ defensive success was still there. A primary goal is to avoid giving up big plays. Wyoming had exactly zero through the air and just seven total for the game, with only two rushes longer than 20 yards.
Special teams
Illinois: C+
Wyoming: B
It was truly hit or miss for Illinois special teams in the season opener. The hits included a Peyton Vining kick return to start the game — any kick returns, really, after it was fair catch after fair catch a year ago — and solid punting from Australian Hugh Robertson. The misses were literal field goal misses from Caleb Griffin and a muffed punt return by Kody Case.
Coaching
Illinois: A-
Wyoming: C-
The Illini coaches didn’t overthink this one. Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense took what the Wyoming defense was giving, so the short passing game became a priority against the Cowboys’ soft coverage. Ryan Walters’ defense also prepped extensively for Wyoming’s run game, and holding the Cowboys to a 1 of 12 success rate on third down was the result.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Wyoming: C-
The Illini weren’t perfect, so the coaching staff won’t be lacking for points of emphasis as game film is reviewed and a plan is cobbled together for next week’s game at Indiana. But there were plenty of positives to take from Saturday’s season opener. Brown is who everyone thought he was. Tommy DeVito just might be the answer at quarterback. The defense hasn’t slipped. Making all of that repeatable week to week is the next challenge.