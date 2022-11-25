Illinois got back on the court Friday night. Here's our take on the win against Lindenwood:
Player of the game
Illinois guard Skyy Clark
If there can be such a thing as being too good of a teammate, the first five games of Clark’s Illinois basketball career for of qualified. The freshman guard probably tried too hard to be a good point guard. Deferred too much when it was OK to call his own number offensively. Which is what he did Friday night against Lindenwood. Clark knocked down 3 of 4 three-pointers, scored a career high 19 points and added four assists and three rebounds for good measure as he better straddled the line between scorer and facilitator.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Lindenwood: C-
Career games from Clark and RJ Melendez sparked Friday’s nonconfernece victory. It was needed production — particularly on the offensive end — from both. Lindenwood didn’t have the athleticism or physicality to match up with either Illini guard, and they took advantage. The lone bright spot for the Lions’ was Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s tough shot making (because they were all tough).
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Lindenwood: C
Coleman Hawkins not attempting his first shot until nearly the midway point of the second half and then finishing 0 of 2 from the field wasn’t ideal. Neither was 7-footer Brandon Lieb getting blocked at the rim by Lindenwood’s 6-7 Keenon Cole. Matthew Mayer knocking down some three-pointers and being the team’s most physical rebounder? That was ideal.
Bench
Illinois: C+
Lindenwood: A-
Bench production has been a clear advantage for the Illini this season behind Dain Dainja and Jayden Epps. Dainja provided some of his usual scoring and rebounding off the bench, but Epps struggled in a lead guard role. That allowed the Lions to keep up. Backup forward Keenon Cole did most of the damage with his game-high 20 points.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Lindenwood: C
Like the first three games of the season, this one also served its purpose. Illinois put together a big victory, but there were enough mistakes that Brad Underwood could keep coaching through the blowout. Perhaps emphasizing those miscues a little more fervently. A consistent theme from the Illini coach? The missteps against Lindenwood will hurt more next week against Syracuse.