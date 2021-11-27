Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Cockburn put on a master class for what a physically dominant center can do against teams without the size to match up effectively. Getting Cockburn the ball proved difficult at times — and seemingly impossible for some of his teammates — but Illinois’ preseason All-American center played like it. He scored a career high 38 points on 15 of 19 shooting and added 10 rebounds for good measure for his second straight double-double.
Backcourt
Illinois: C
UTRGV: B-
Not always a great night for Illinois guards not named Alfonso Plummer (30 points) and Da’Monte Williams (eight assists). Particularly on the defensive end. The rest of them had to step up into bigger roles with Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo sidelined, and it wasn’t always pretty. Meanwhile, UTRGV’s Justin Johnson tried to do his best impression of Keon Johnson — the Winthrop guard who lit up the Illini in Nov. 2016.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
UTRGV: C-
The high-low game between Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Kofi Cockburn worked to perfection. Bosmans-Verdonk did the passing. Cockburn did the scoring. That Coleman Hawkins was in Brad Underwood’s dog house in the first half and struggled defensively and Omar Payne was basically a non-factor didn’t help Illinois. It was certainly a situation where the Illini missed Jacob Grandison, who was sick and not at the arena.
Bench
Illinois: C+
UTRGV: D
The Illini got a spark in the second half from freshman guard Luke Goode, but that was about it when it came to bench production. Fellow freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski got some run, too, but are still a ways off from being regular contributors. The Vaqueros only traveling seven players kind of limited their bench options, and that only got worse when one of the two backups fouled out.
Overall
Illinois: C+
UTRGV: C-
It was a win — even a nine-point win at the end — but UTRGV just about pulled off the upset in Champaign. It wouldn’t have been some great surprise had it happened. Illinois had plenty working on the offensive end, but for a team that’s touted its defensive efficiency ranking in the early going this season had a tough time stopping much of anything the Vaqueros were doing offensively. There has to be some concern there depending on how long Frazier might be out.