Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Cockburn wasn’t at his All-American peak for most of the first half of Friday’s first round NCAA tournament game against Chattanooga. The Mocs weren’t shy about being as physical as possible in the post, and it took Cockburn some time to find his form. When he did, the result was typical for the season. Another double-double. Cockburn led Illinois with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and came through late in the first half to keep the Illini in the game and late in the second to help secure the victory.
Backcourt
Illinois: C+ Chattanooga: C
It’s not often Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Da’Monte Williams combine to shoot 2 of 16 from the floor. Most games that would be a killer for Illinois, and it almost was Friday against the Mocs. The saving grace was those three also combined to play effective perimeter defense that made Chattanooga’s top guard options just as inefficient.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A Chattanooga: C-
Cockburn wasn’t the only Illini big that played a key role in the first-round victory. Beyond his shutdown defense on the final possession, Coleman Hawkins almost had a double-double himself with 10 points, eight rebounds and one crucial blocked shot. The Mocs’ bigs most notable stat were their 11 fouls (almost all on Cockburn).
Bench
Illinois: C- Chattanooga: B
The fact Jacob Grandison was available but still likely not 100 percent as he returns from a shoulder injury limited Illinois’ options off the bench. At least the options Brad Underwood’s comfortable using. So a few early points from Omar Payne and an up-and-down performance by Curbelo (five points, four assists, six turnovers) put more emphasis on the starters to produce.
Overall
Illinois: B- Chattanooga: C+
It’s not a stretch to call Friday’s game one of Illinois’ worst performances of the season. Yet it ended in a win. This team has found ways to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat through ought the season. It’s a good quality to have in the NCAA tournament, but not one the Illini can probably lean on as their tournament run progresses.