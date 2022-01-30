Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Welcome back, Kofi. The Illinois big man missed the previous two games with a concussion, but basically picked up where he left off (when not being elbowed by Purdue’s Zach Edey) with a game-high 22 points while falling a single rebound short of a double-double. Cockburn’s efficiency — he shot 59 percent for the game — was also a necessity as the rest of the Illini struggled to get shots to fall.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Northwestern: C-
Trent Frazier wasn’t at his best, knocking down two early three-pointers and then going ice cold offensively. Alfonso Plummer had his own struggles. But a stuff-the-stat-sheet performance from Da’Monte Williams and Illinois’ ability to bottle up Northwestern guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige had its place in the Illini road victory.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Northwestern: B-
The Wildcats’ Ryan Young had a look of “What else can I do?” on his face after Cockburn muscled him out of position in the post and scored in the second half. Robbie Beran didn’t have much luck either and got posterized in the first half by the Illinois center. Throw in some blocked shots by Omar Payne, and the Illini bigs had the upper hand Saturday afternoon.
Bench
Illinois: B
Northwestern: B+
Key minutes from freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, including some crunch time run, made a difference for Illinois. So did Payne’s defensive effort. That was enough to equalize the bench battle, which saw the Wildcats’ reserves outscore the Illini’s 21-15, including a pair of key in the moment three-pointers from Ty Berry.
Overall
Illinois: B
Northwestern: C+
Illinois proved earlier in the season that it can win by torching the nets offensively. Just hammering teams with what can be a potent offense. This week? The Illini showed their good in a grind, too. Saturday’s win against Northwestern was the second with the winning score in the 50s for Brad Underwood and Co. Winning ugly is still winning.